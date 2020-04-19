Home

Annie Louise (Turner) Coon


1937 - 2020
Annie Louise (Turner) Coon Obituary
Preston - Annie Louise (Turner) Coon, 82, of Preston died peacefully at home April 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John A. Coon. Born in Westerly, R.I. April 27, 1937, she was the daughter of the late William Vernon and Frances (Randall) Turner, of Ashaway, R.I.

She graduated from Westerly High School. Annie was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness in Preston City.

Besides her loving and devoted husband, her sister Veronica Lamb of Salem; and several nieces and nephews will sadly miss her. She was the sister of the late, Frankie Turner, Bill Turner and Betty Holt.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private in the First Hopkinton Cemetery in Rhode Island.

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 19, 2020
