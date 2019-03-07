Home

Annie Rutherford Kinsella Obituary
Old Lyme - Annie "Anne" Rutherford Docherty Hahn Kinsella died March 5, 2019, aged 99 years.

Born Oct. 9, 1919, in Mid Straiton, Midlothian, Scotland to Alexander Rutherford and Elizabeth Brodie Docherty. She grew up in Mid Straiton with her parents and beloved sister Margaret "Maggie." Anne attended Burdiehouse Primary School and the James Clarke's High School in Edinburgh. She proudly served as a Leading Aircraft Woman (L.A.C.W.) in the Women's Auxiliary Airforce (W.A.A.F.S.) and worked as a truck driver during World War II, where she met her husband Henry "Red" Frederick Hahn, who predeceased her in 1980. They married in 1946, and settled in New Britain. Together, they built their dream home overlooking Black Hall Pond in Old Lyme, where they raised their two sons. She was a gifted seamstress and dressmaker and worked for Sage-Allen department store in the alterations department, and later established her own business, "The Alteration Shop." Anne was a member of the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, the Ladies Benevolent Society, Duck River Garden Club and the Lyme's Senior Center.

In 1991, she married John Cairns Kinsella who predeceased her. She is survived by her sons, Fred Hahn (Marcia) of Topsham, Maine, Alan Hahn (Judith) of Old Lyme; three grandchildren, Jason Hahn, Kristen Hahn and Abby Lynn Farmer; and one great grandchild. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at the convenience of her family.
Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019
