Anthony Annibalini
Anthony Annibalini


1928 - 2020
Anthony Annibalini Obituary
New London - Anthony Annibalini, 91, entered eternal rest Friday Feb. 21, 2020. Tony was born on Sept. 16, 1928, in New London and graduated from Chapman Technical High School in 1947. He married the love of his life, Betty Jane Ruffner in 1948, and settled in New London. He enlisted in the Army and served from 1950 - 1952. Tony spent the rest of his working years at Electric Boat as a sheet metal mechanic and supervisor.

Tony had a passion for fishing, gardening, and most importantly, his family. From pool parties to vacations, he always managed to give his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the best of everything. Tony had such a joy for life and knew that everything could be made better by eating dessert.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Aurelia; along with his two brothers; and three sisters; his loving wife; and son-in-law Bobby. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Barnes of Montville; his son Joseph Annibalini of Alabama; his four grandchildren, Melissa (Joshua) Orlando, Brittany (Brian) Huta, Danielle Annibalini, Joel Annibalini; his great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Juliet Orlando; his brother Albert Annibalini; along with numerous loving family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Montville Polish Club in Montville. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family requests sharing special moments with your loved ones in honor of Tony.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020
