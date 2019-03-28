|
|
|
Uncasville - Anthony Cedio, 69, of Uncasville, husband of Barbara Salvador Cedio, died Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, at Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Mr. Cedio was employed at the Electric Boat Company in Groton in the transportation department.
Calling hours are from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral will assemble at 11:15 a.m. on Monday and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in St. Joseph Church at noon. Interment will follow in ST. Marty Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 28, 2019
