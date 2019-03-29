Uncasville - Anthony Cedio, age 69, of Uncasville, passed away Mar. 25, 2019, at Hartford Hospital surrounded by his family following a brief illness.



Mr. Cedio was born Dec. 6, 1949, the first born of Anthony Cedio and Dorothy Bump Cedio both of who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by an infant brother James Cedio.



He graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1969 and enlisted in the United States Army. He was employed by Electric Boat in Groton and retired in Sept. 2013 after 41 years of service.



Mr. Cedio married the former Barbara Susan Salvador on Nov. 4, 1972, and fathered two sons, Anthony Cedio, III and Sean Roger Cedio. He has three grandsons, Brandon Nol Cedio, Zachary Nol Cedio, and Jarrett Lawson Cedio; one granddaughter, Rylei Alyzabyth Cedio; one step granddaughter, Kate Lyn Nol; and one step-grandson Devlyn Hensley. He is also survived by one brother, Michael Cedio; three sisters, Margery Bergeson, Jody Hammon, and Sherry Pangelinan; six nieces and five nephews.



Calling hours are from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral cortege will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Apr. 1, 2019, to proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at noon Monday in St. Joseph Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Condolences may be shared on Anthony's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary