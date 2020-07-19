1/1
Anthony D. Liberio
1923 - 2020
Quaker Hill - Anthony D. Liberio, 97, of Quaker Hill and formerly of Uncasville, entered eternal life July 14, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 7, 1923, in the Bronx, N.Y., the son of the late John and Bessie Liberio.

Mr. Liberio was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, and was part of the D-Day Normandy Invasion in the second wave of troops. He later transferred in the Army Air Corps. He received a musical scholarship at New York City College. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard, and served in the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Band. He retired in 1979, at the rank of chief.

Mr. Liberio is survived by three children, John Liberio, of Quaker Hill, Christopher and wife Shirley Liberio, of Florida and Nancy and husband Alvin Steinman, of Waterford; three grandchildren, Jennifer Alviani, Ryan Polimeni-Jasmeen and Jessica Liberio; a great-grandson Giovanni Polimeni; and his former wife Roberta Civardi, of Norwich. He was predeceased by a son, Barry Liberio; and three siblings, Frank and Andrew Liberio, and Nancy Astuto.

Funeral services will be private with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 old Norwich Road. Quaker Hill, CT 05675 or VITAS Hospice, 628 Hebron Avenue, Suite 300 Glastonbury, CT 06033. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London has been entrusted with his care.

Published in The Day on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
