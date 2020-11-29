Waterford - Anthony "Tony" DeMarco, 90, of Waterford, died Thursday Nov. 26, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London, May 3, 1930, the son of George and Mary Morsicato DiMarco. He married Jean Maiorana in St. Joseph Church Sept. 8, 1956; she survives him.
Mr. DeMarco served in the United States Coast Guard, and was the proprietor of the former Commodore Electric Shaver Shop in New London. He was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church in New London and a longtime member of the Stella Maris Choir at St. Mary's. He was a member of the Seaside Council #17 Knights of Columbus.
In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by a son Michael DeMarco of Waterford; a daughter Maria Kumpitsch and her husband Ed of Waterford; a brother Russel DeMarco of New London; and two grandchildren, Mollee and Amanda Kumpitsch.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec.2, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church with entombment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Parkinson's Foundation or to the Alzheimer's Association
. Condolences may be shared on Tony's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
