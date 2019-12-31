Home

BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Anthony Ficarra
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
St.  James Episcopal Church
76 Federal St
New London, CT
1965 - 2019
Anthony Ficarra Obituary
Quaker Hill - Anthony "Tony" Ficarra, 54, of Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25.

He was born March 8, 1965, in New London to Antonino Ficarra and Mary Stubelick of Uncasville.

Tony was employed as the Shipping and Receiving Manager at SECONN Fabrication since 2011 after spending 17 years with ABCO.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie Perkins Ficarra, of Quaker Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal St., New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted with family with the arrangements.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Dec. 31, 2019
