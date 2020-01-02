|
Quaker Hill - Anthony "Tony" Ficarra, 54, of Old Colchester Rd., Quaker Hill passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, at his residence surrounded by family after a dauntless two year battle with cancer.
He was born March 8, 1965, in New London to Antonino Ficarra and Mary Stubelick of Uncasville. Tony spent his childhood in New London, before moving to Montville where he met some of his best friends. Tony was employed as the Shipping and Receiving Manager at SECONN Fabrication since 2011 after spending 17 years with ABCO where he also met many lifelong friends.
He had an incredibly strong work ethic, and strived to keep busy. Tony had many loves in his life. In his younger years Tony practiced Okinawan Goju Ryu karate at Tadao Imotos dojo in Westbrook where he received his Brown belt. Throughout the years he still practiced his Kata daily.
Tony was an avid fisherman, and it was his ultimate passion which he passed on to his son Dominic. He was always at peace when he was on the water, especially in his canoe. He grew up a devoted NY Giants fan like his father. Another pastime of his was watching the Boston Celtics. Tony's favorite place to be was at home with his family, and his dog.
In addition to his parents, Tony is survived by his wife Marjorie Perkins Ficarra whom he married in December 1995; daughter Tianna; and son Dominic of Quaker Hill. Tony is also survived by his sisters, Pat and Nat Cozzolino, Michelle Paradis, and Annette and Keith Knowles of Uncasville, Donna and Bob McLaughlin of Mystic; and brother Eddie McDermott and Sandy White of Guildford. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal St., New London. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St. New London, is assisting with the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 ST Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook, share a memory or for directions.
Published in The Day on Jan. 2, 2020