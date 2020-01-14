Home

Anthony J. Campo

Anthony J. Campo Obituary
Ledyard - Anthony J. Campo, 69, of Ledyard died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

Tony was raised in Ledyard where he attended local schools and was an excellent athlete. He was a member of wrestling, baseball and football teams, participating in the football Nutmeg Bowl 1968 Eastern All Stars.

He did contracting work in the New London County area for many years and was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

He is survived by his mother, Alice R. Campo of Ledyard; and his two sisters, twin, Alice J. Campo and Rose A. Buckingham. He will be deeply missed by his family. Tony was predeceased by his father, Anthony R. Campo.

A private service with military honors will be at the convenience of the family at the Elm Grove Cemetery.

Please consider a donation in his memory to a .

The Mystic Funeral Home has charge of his arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 14, 2020
