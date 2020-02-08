Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Pashalis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony James "Ant" Pashalis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony James "Ant" Pashalis In Memoriam
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE In Loving Memory Of ANTHONY "Ant" PASHALIS Feb. 8, 1985 - Oct. 11, 2013 What moves through us is a silence, A quiet sadness, A longing for one more day, One more word, One more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, Or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but…. Little by little we begin to remember, Not just that you died, but that you lived, And that your life gave us memories to beautiful to ever forget. MAY ANGELS SING TO YOU THE MOST JOYOUS CHORUS OF "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" YOU ARE SO LOVED AND MISSED, DANE, MOM AND FAMILY XOXO
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -