BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE In Loving Memory Of ANTHONY "Ant" PASHALIS Feb. 8, 1985 - Oct. 11, 2013 What moves through us is a silence, A quiet sadness, A longing for one more day, One more word, One more touch. We may not understand why you left this earth so soon, Or why you left before we were ready to say good-bye, but…. Little by little we begin to remember, Not just that you died, but that you lived, And that your life gave us memories to beautiful to ever forget. MAY ANGELS SING TO YOU THE MOST JOYOUS CHORUS OF "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" YOU ARE SO LOVED AND MISSED, DANE, MOM AND FAMILY XOXO
Published in The Day on Feb. 8, 2020