Waterford - Anthony John "Tony" Gigliotti Sr., 86, of Waterford entered eternal life July 6, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family. He was born Dec. 24, 1933, in New London the son of the late Michael and Lucy (DeFazio) Gigliotti.



He was the beloved husband of Ann (Daniels) Gigliotti who survives him. Tony was employed, at Electric Boat for 37 years and was the former First Selectman of Waterford.



A private Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at 11:15 a.m. Friday, followed by interment in St. Mary Cemetery.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.



