Waterford - Anthony John "Gigs" Gigliotti Sr., 86, of Waterford entered eternal life July 6, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family. He was born Dec. 24, 1933, in New London the son of the late Michael and Lucy (DeFazio) Gigliotti.



"Tony" attended local schools and graduated from the former Bulkeley School. He was a Navy veteran, was honorably discharged after serving four years. Tony was united in marriage to the former Ann Daniels, June 25, 1955, in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Mrs. Gigliotti survives him.



He was employed at Electric Boat for 37 years, and a member and past president of Electric Boat Apprentice Association. He was the First Selectman of Waterford from 1989 to 1991 and a member of the Waterford Republican Party. In addition, he served on the Waterford Board of Finance, RTM, and Police Commission and a member of the former IDC Italian Club. After retiring from EB he worked for 2 years at Foxwoods Casino, and 17 years at Mohegan Sun, retiring in 2015.



Tony was involved in the Oswegatchie Small Fry Wrestling, Waterford South Little League and Babe Ruth, and Pre-Teen Basketball Program. Tony was most proud of his family, and the countless events with his children and grandchildren. He was a communicant of St. Paul Church for many years. A 65-year customer, of Lou Pica at the Thames Barber Shop in New London.



Besides his beloved wife Ann of 65 years of devotion, he is survived by his four children, and spouses, Anthony and Elizabeth Gigliotti Jr. of Westerly, Todd and Sheila Gigliotti, Timothy and Kristine Gigliotti both of Waterford, and Beth Gigliotti of Quaker Hill; his grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, Jessica, Jillian, Joshua, Julia, Nicholas, Ava, Jake; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother Joseph Gigliotti of Oregon. He was predeceased by his beloved son Jason Gigliotti; and a brother Ernest Gigliotti.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, from St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Followed by interment, in St. Mary Cemetery, New London. Donations in his memory to the Cactus Jack Foundation, PO Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.



