Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Anthony John "Tony" Muscarella


1934 - 2019
Anthony John "Tony" Muscarella Obituary
Quaker Hill - Anthony John "Tony, Sonny" Muscarella, 84, of Millers Pond Road, Quaker Hill, died Aug. 6, 2019, peacefully, at home and in the care of his loving family.

He was born Sept. 26, 1934, in New London to the late Sebastian Muscarella and Clara DeJourdan. He was raised by his paternal grandparents, Antonio and Josephine Muscarella, and by his father and stepmother, Mable Muscarella.

Tony served in the United States Army as a helicopter mechanic. A well-known and talented tradesman, he worked at Grippo Garage, Deedy Construction, and Allied Crane, and spent the latter half of his career working for Northeast Utilities at Millstone, before retiring in 1996.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalie Ann (née Williamson), whom he married Dec. 24, 1955. His family finds peace in knowing they are together again.

A man who loved hunting, horseback riding, and snowmobiling, Tony was always prepared to greet friends and family with a new joke. He enjoyed discussing current events, could fix anything, and his humorous one liners ("Hello! Good Morning!") will be sorely missed.

Tony is survived by his children, Kim Blair and her husband David of Waterford, David Muscarella and his wife Nancy of Waterford, and Timothy "TJ" Muscarella and his life partner Fay Cote of New London. They will fondly remember their father as the hard-working and talented man he was.

Tony is also survived by his grandchildren, Megan Ball and her husband Patrick of Hudson, Mass., Timothy Muscarella Jr. and his wife Lindsay of East Lyme, Tammy Taylor of Waterford and Wayne Jones of Waterford, who are grateful to have held their Pop Pop's hand during his final days of life.

In addition, Tony is survived by many extended family members and friends, including seven great-grandchildren; his niece Valerie Ostronic and her husband Thomas of Quaker Hill; and their son Tristan Ostronic of Brookline, Mass.

His family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Cedar Grove Cemetery with Military Honors.

Donations in his memory to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06320.
Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2019
