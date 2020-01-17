|
|
Deep River - Anthony "Tony" Kornacki, 70, of Deep River (formerly Branford) died peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, in hospice care at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New Haven Oct. 30, 1949, son of the late Stephen and Anna Myjak Kornacki.
He worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years until his retirement in 2007. Tony also worked as a supernumerary Police Officer for the Town of Branford for over 30 years of which he was most proud. He was the brother of the late Stephen "Doc" Kornacki, Jon Kornacki, and Joseph "Whitey" Kornacki. Tony is survived by his sons, Anthony (Lee Ann) Kornacki of Old Lyme and Nicholas (Hadley) Kornacki of Deep River; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Scout, Andrew and Lillian whom he adored.
Always willing to lend a helping hand, he will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. A public memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 25, at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme, 2 Ferry Road, Old Lyme.
