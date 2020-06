Or Copy this URL to Share

Uncasville - Anthony R. Grasso Jr., 68, passed away June 8, 2020. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps, and ran a successful computer repair business for many years. He is survived by his loving wife Alexandra "Alex" Grasso; and daughters, Alexandra Nicole Grasso and Angela Meghan Grasso. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Home is assisting with private arrangements.



