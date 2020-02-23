|
|
Macedonia, Ohio - Anthony "Tony" Raymond Budroe Jr., 54, of Macedonia, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. Tony was born August 14, 1965, in Portland, Maine to the late Anthony R. Budroe Sr. and Tamara (Hopkins) Coxe of Westbrook, Maine. Tony grew up and attended Groton public schools. Tony excelled and loved playing the trumpet and baseball. Tony was an alter boy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Groton.
Tony moved to Ohio, married the love of his life, Rochelle (Bulanda), and raised his three adoring children, Michelle, Anthony and Brianna Budroe of Macedonia.
Tony is also survived by his sisters, Denise of Griswold and Tammy of Lewiston, Maine.
Ferfolia Funeral Home in Northfield, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020