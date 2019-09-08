|
New London - Anthony "Tony" Shabarekh, 77, of New London, died Aug. 24, 2019, at Bridebrook in Niantic.
He was born in Middletown, Aug. 26, 1941, the son of Louis and Helen Stebbins Shabarekh. He was the husband of Helen Aldrich Shabarekh who survives him.
Tony had been employed as an auto parts specialist at the former T & M Lathrop Auto Dealership. He was a veteran serving in the United States Army. In prior years, Tony was active with the Salvation Army including at the Homeless Shelter, Canteen; and with kid's programs and the food bank.
In addition to his wife, Helen, he is survived by three sons, Anthony of New London, Louis of Salem, and Christopher of Beverly, Mass. He is also survived by his brothers, William and Robert of Tenn. and Louis of Fla.; his sisters Helen Weiss of Wantage, N.J., Louise Robison of Hollywood, Fla., Rosa Bates of Dewitt, Iowa; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Michael; and a daughter Nancy Jean; and sisters, Sadia Murray and Jackie Leonard.
Interment will be private in the Connecticut State Veteran Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the offices of the Salvation Army, 11 Governor Winthrop Blvd., New London, CT 06320.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019