Niantic - Anthony T. "Tom" Gardener, 90, of Niantic passed away peacefully Sept. 1, 2020.

He was born in Clifton Heights, Pa. to Agnes Agatha Loundas Gardener and Thomas Perfecto Abraham Gardener.

He is survived by children, Mary Kathleen Korb (Helmer) of Panton Vt., Mark Gardener (Heike) of Gedern, Germany, Gregory Gardener (Hita) of Providence, R.I. and Philip Gardener (Cari) of Apex, N.C.; and by five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Joseph Gardener of Springfield, Pa. He was predeceased by wife Marguerite Louise (Layberger) Gardener; parents; and siblings, Dorothy Diggins, Raymond Gardener, David Gardener and Robert Gardener.

Tom graduated from West Philadelphia Catholic High School and trained as an electrician. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving on the USS Estes and was designated an Atomic Veteran, having participated in atomic testing exercises. He subsequently left the Navy and graduated with a degree in physics from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Pa. Tom spent the majority of his career at the Naval Underwater Sound Laboratory (NUSC/NUWC) in New London.

Tom served as a Little League manager and American Legion umpire in earlier days. He enjoyed golfing and was a passionate bridge player, along with his wife Marge. Tom was also a devoted UConn women's basketball fan.

Many thanks to all of Tom's bridge friends for their cards and well wishes on his recent 90th birthday and a special thank you to granddaughter Camille for her help and care throughout the summer.

There are no calling hours and services will be private. Burial will take place at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.

Please visit www.fultontherouxniantic.com for tributes and online guestbook.

Published in The Day on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
13 Lake Ave
Niantic, CT 06357
8604438355
