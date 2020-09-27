1/1
Anthony W. "Tony" Hamlin
1988 - 2020
Waterford - Anthony "Tony" W. Hamlin, 32 years young, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep Monday Sept. 21, 2020. He resided in Waterford with his wife Rachel. He was born in New London March 4, 1988, the son of Edward and Almy (Sisson) Hamlin.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Rachel and their four daughters: Caileigh Rose Hamlin, Ryleigh Anne Boss, Caidynce Grace Hamlin and Jesse Lauren Hamlin.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 28, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 29, at Jordan Cemetery, Boston Post Road, Waterford. All guests are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks while inside the funeral home and at the graveside. Please visit www.neilanfunerahome.com to view obituary information, the memorial video and sign the guestbook or share a memory.

Published in The Day on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Jordan Cemetery
