Anthony W. Viola
1941 - 2020
Pinehurst, N.C. - Anthony W. Viola, 79, of Pinehurst, N.C. passed away Oct. 27, 2020. He formerly lived in Niantic, Trumbull and Hamden. Born in New Haven Sept. 6, 1941, he was the son of Ernest and Gilda Viola.

He was predeceased by his wife Joanne C. Viola. He is survived by two sons, Richard and his wife Tamara and Steven and his wife Karen; and two grandchildren, Alison and Kyle Viola. He is also survived by his sister Judith Feather; and two brothers, Ernest and his wife Lisa and Thomas Viola. Also surviving Anthony is his partner Joan Amato.

Anthony received his undergraduate degree from Quinnipiac University and his master's degree from the University of New Haven. He spent the majority of his working career with Olin Corporation, where he held several positions within the tax department. He retired as director of tax compliance in 1998.

He loved to play golf, enjoyed owning and driving classic cars and spending time with his family.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4, in Blessed Sacrament Church (C.B.L.C.), Hamden. Calling hours will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the Peter H. Torello & Son F.H. 1022 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Checks may be made payable to UNC Lineberger with "In memory of Anthony Viola" in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to: UNC Health Foundation, Attn: UNC Lineberger, PO Box 1050, Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church (C.B.L.C.),
October 30, 2020
Ernie, I am very sorry for the loss of your brother. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Jan
JAN A LOUGAL
