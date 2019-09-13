Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
860 445 4844
Antionette Job
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
310 Thames St.
Groton, CT 06340
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Groton, CT
Burial
Following Services
Colonel Ledyard Cemetery
Groton., CT
1937 - 2019
Antionette Job Obituary
Groton - Antionette Job, 82, of Groton died unexpectedly Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Groton to Nicola Delia and Arcangela Guastamacchia Delia. She is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Victor B. Job Sr.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Groton. Burial will follow at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.

A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.

In lieu of flowers, please visit www.byles.com for donation information.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019
