|
|
|
Groton - Antionette Job, 82, of Groton died unexpectedly Thursday Sept. 12, 2019. She was born Jan. 9, 1937, in Groton to Nicola Delia and Arcangela Guastamacchia Delia. She is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Victor B. Job Sr.
Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Byles Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street in Groton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Sept. 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Groton. Burial will follow at Colonel Ledyard Cemetery in Groton.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
In lieu of flowers, please visit www.byles.com for donation information.
Published in The Day on Sept. 13, 2019