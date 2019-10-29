Home

Antoinette Justine Melgey

Antoinette Justine Melgey Obituary
Sprague - Antoinette Justine Melgey entered into rest on October 17, 2019.

She was predeceased by her husband Peter; daughter Anna Hay; son-in-law Dick Rosiene; father Walter Adam Ramatowski; mother Justine Zadroga Ramatowski; step-mother Apolonia Zukowski Ramatowski; siblings, Walter Ramatowski, Genevieve (Jean) Maynard, John Ramatowski, Victoria Cohen, Alexander Zukowski, France Amodeo, Pauline Lousignan and Joseph Zukowski.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Rosiene, Peter (Linda) Melgey, Alice (Kevin) Olson, Peter (Maggie) Davis, son-in-law Donald Hay; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Anne Stefanski; and cousin Marian Novakowski, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was an avid gardener and loved all animals, especially kittens.

Prior to marriage, she worked at the Troy Laundry in Norwich, later she and her husband Peter ran a dairy farm in Sprague for many years.

There will be a graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, with a celebration of her life to follow with close family and friends.
Published in The Day on Oct. 29, 2019
