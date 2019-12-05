|
|
New London - Antonia Grace DiGangi, 86, of New London entered eternal life Dec. 3, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in New London, the daughter of the late Rosario and Mary (Orlando) DiGangi.
She lived and attended local schools in New London, moving to Waterford later in her life. Antonia was a devoted catholic who attended St. Joseph Church, and volunteered at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Antonia enjoyed many Italian traditions along with spending time with family. She is survived by several cousins.
Family and friends are asked to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Followed by, interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, New London.
The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with her care.
The family would like to thank the staff of both Harbor Village Healthcare, and Masonicare Hospice for their compassionate care for Antonia.
Published in The Day on Dec. 5, 2019