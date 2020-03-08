Home

IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of PETER W. ROTELLA May 11, 1947 - March 8, 2016 FOURTH YEAR ANNIVERSARY We do not need a special day, to bring you to our minds. The days we do not think of you, are very hard to find. Your beautiful smile, your gentle touch, your caring heart and amazing strength. You have left a beautiful memory and a sorrow too great to be told. To those who loved you and lost you, your memory will never grow old. Your love can never be more than a thought apart. For as long as there is a memory, you will always live in our hearts. We Love You, Your Wife Kate & Son Gianni
Published in The Day on Mar. 8, 2020
