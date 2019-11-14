|
Waterford - Antonino Miceli, 87, of Waterford and beloved husband of Annunziata (Maiorana) Miceli, entered eternal life Nov. 12, 2019, in the company of his loving family. He was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Tusa, Sicily the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria Rosa (Turissi) Miceli. Mr. Miceli retired from Pfizer Co in 1996.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Proceeding to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, in St. Joseph Church, New London. Interment to follow, in St. Mary's Cemetery.
A complete obit will appear in Sunday's edition of The Day.
