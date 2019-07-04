|
Norwich - Antonio "Tony" Charles Barboza, 68, a lifelong Norwich resident, passed away suddenly Monday, July 1, 2019. Antonio was born July 23, 1950, in Norwich, Antonio is survived by his loving wife Mary (Fletcher) Barboza of Norwich.
Antonio graduated in 1969 from Norwich Free Academy. He worked for 47 years as a maintenance pipefitter at General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division in Groton until his retirement in 2017.
Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A private burial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Day on July 4, 2019