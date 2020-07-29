Waterford - Arlene B. Dray (Busca), 79, of Waterford passed away peacefully Sunday, July 26, 2020, with her loving husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Dray by her side. Born in New London Oct. 14, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Mario and Zaida Busca.
She was raised in New London and graduated in New London High School's class of 1958 along with her high school sweetheart and soon-to-be husband, Jim. They were married in 1962 and raised their family in Niantic and Waterford.
Family was very important to Arlene. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and very recently a great-grandmother. She was immensely proud of her children and grandchildren. She was also proud of her Italian heritage and loved cooking for her family, especially the traditional foods passed down from her mother. She loved to garden and entertain with friends. She lived an active lifestyle and especially enjoyed golf, tennis, skiing, and traveling.
Arlene was employed in various administrative positions in her career, and she took an active role in the East Lyme Junior Women's Club, including serving as president.
Arlene leaves behind her beloved husband and their three children, Tim Dray and his wife Tish of Lancaster, Mass., Susan Adams and her fiancé Paul of Niantic, and Steven Dray and his wife Elizabeth of Arlington, Mass. She cherished her ten grandchildren, Eric and Abby Dray, Alicia Dray, David Dray, Andrew Dray, Dan and Jillian Adams, Rachel and Craig Hecker, Matthew Adams and his fiancé Emily, Benjamin Adams, Isa Dray, and Jackson Dray; and a very recent blessing of a great-grandchild, Blaze Hecker. Arlene was the sister of the late Elia Bishop, the late Aurelio Busca, and Mickey Busca and his fiancé Kathy of Preston.
All services will be private to protect the health of those who knew and loved Arlene. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com
to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to: Alzheimer's Association
, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489 (www.alz.org
) or American Heart Association
, 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492 (www.heart.org
).