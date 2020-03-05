|
Uncasville - Arlene C. Wilcox, a longtime Uncasville resident, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Born May 31, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Violet (Christensen) Haraghey.
Arlene worked for many years at Southern New England Telephone Company, until her retirement in 2009. She was a kind and loving person who enjoyed the time spent with her three children and their families. This included camping trips in the fall, where she and good friend Joan cheerfully assumed the role of cleanup crew. Her stories around the campfire about the old days will be missed. An avid UCONN Women's Basketball fan, she followed the team's progress and was fortunate to attend many Final Four events with her friends and family. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs, and enjoyed travelling to far-away places to observe the indigenous flora and fauna. A woman of faith, Arlene had attended church services at Groton Bible Chapel, where she was an Awana leader, and later attended services at Leffingwell Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children: Kimberly Clark and husband Glenn, Kenneth Wilcox and wife Marcia and Bonnie Wilcox; five grandchildren: Geoffrey Clark and wife Cassie, Matthew Clark, Shane Wilcox and wife Kathleen, Derek Wilcox and Corey Wilcox; four siblings, Harold Haraghey, Shirley Swanson, Richard Haraghey and Howard Haraghey; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joan Martin and Susan Post. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Brainard.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville, with a service beginning at 12:45 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the Leffingwell Baptist Church, 392 Salem Turnpike, Oakdale, CT 06370 or the ALS Association, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460.
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020