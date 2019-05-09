Oakdale - Arlene Coleman, 75, died peacefully at her home Monday, May 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness.



She was born in E. Greenwich, R.I. Oct. 13, 1943, to the late Frederick and Florence (Kenyon) Coleman. While she never married or had children of her own, she was a motherly figure to the multitudes of children who rode her bus for many years. Arlene was a pet lover for her entire life and enjoyed a good game of golf in her younger years. Her favorite times were those spent with family and friends who came to visit.



Arlene is survived by numerous cousins and friends including her cat Henry, and her dog, Xena.



Services are private at the convenience of the family.



Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich, has been entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Day on May 9, 2019