Arlene L. Dedrick
Arlene L. Dedrick, a Waterford native, passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Henderson, Nev., after a long illness.
Arlene was in the first graduating class of Montville High School in 1965. In the late 1970s, she ventured out west to Las Vegas, where she worked as one of the first female dice dealers at the MGM Grand.
She eventually moved back home to Connecticut and opened Foxwoods Casino in 1991, as a pit manager. She later went on to graduate from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island. Arlene liked to downhill ski, sail and travel; and she enjoyed cooking for friends.
She is survived by daughter Cheryl Howser; brother Tom Dedrick Sr. of Waterford; niece Victoria; and nephew Calvin.

Published in The Day on Nov. 8, 2020.
