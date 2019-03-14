Home

Byles Memorial Home - New London
99 Huntington St
New London, CT 06320
860 442 0343
Arlene Roberta Lubchansky


1932 - 2019
Arlene Roberta Lubchansky Obituary
New London - Arlene Roberta Lubchansky, a long time New London resident died Tuesday night at the Groton Regency.

She was born in Bronx, N.Y., Jan. 8, 1932, the daughter of Nathan and Ella Laefsky Lesser.

She was predeceased by her Husband Harold Lubchansky and her son Stuart Lubchansky.

Arlene enjoyed playing golf, bridge and canasta with friends, was a member of Congregation Ahavath Chesed and was a past president of the Sisterhood. She attended the former New London Business School and had worked at the former C&S Motors, American Vending and also at Herb Chambers of New London.

She is survived by a son, David Lubchansky of Boston; a brother, Joel Lesser of St. Petersburg, Fla. and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. today at Ahavath Chesed Cemetery in Waterford. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank Groton Regency and Masonicare for their kindess and excellent care for Arlene.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
