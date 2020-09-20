1/
Arline Joyce Montesi
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Niantic - Arline Joyce Montesi, 73, of Niantic, entered eternal life Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1946, in New London, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rhoda (Pierce) Fletcher. She attended local schools in New London. Later she married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Montesi, who survives her.

Arline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, entertaining during the holidays and cooking everyone favorites meals.

Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by three children, Mary Beth Montesi, Lisa Collins and David Montesi; her six grandchildren: Nicole, Daniel, Ashley, Thomas, Alex and Jake. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Crystal Collins; and two sisters, Linda Wheeler and Carol Kornmiller. All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved