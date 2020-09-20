Niantic - Arline Joyce Montesi, 73, of Niantic, entered eternal life Sept. 16, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1946, in New London, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rhoda (Pierce) Fletcher. She attended local schools in New London. Later she married her high school sweetheart, Leonard Montesi, who survives her.



Arline was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, entertaining during the holidays and cooking everyone favorites meals.



Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by three children, Mary Beth Montesi, Lisa Collins and David Montesi; her six grandchildren: Nicole, Daniel, Ashley, Thomas, Alex and Jake. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Crystal Collins; and two sisters, Linda Wheeler and Carol Kornmiller. All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store