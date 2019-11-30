|
Waterford - Arline L. Cleary, 75, of Waterford passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at her home. She was born in New London Sept. 29, 1944, the daughter of Arthur D. Neff and Pauline Beck Neff.
Mrs. Cleary was a graduate of Waterford High School, class of 1962. She was a retired legal administrative assistant for Bevza & Brennan, LLC law firm in New London.
She married Robert J. Cleary April 12, 1969, in St. Matthias Church in East Lyme. They were happily married for a wonderful 49 years until his passing last year Nov. 9, 2018.
Mrs. Cleary is survived by her three children, Robert W. Cleary, Mark Cleary and his wife Jennifer and their two children, Alexander and Tristan Cleary; and her daughter Karen Cleary Beardsley and her husband Philip Beardsley. She also is survived by her brother Arthur Neff and his wife Judith Neff of Waterford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at St. Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, with interment to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London. There are no calling hours. Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 30, 2019