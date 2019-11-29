|
North Stonington - Arline Mary (Glennon) Curtis, 82, beloved wife of George P. Curtis Sr., of North Stonington passed away peacefully at L+M Hospital Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with her family at her side, after a lengthy, courageous battle with vascular disease.
Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York in the midst of the Great Depression and the advent of World War II, she was the eldest daughter of the late Henry and Marie Glennon. Arline's maternal grandparents, Oscar and Lena, were like a second set of parents to her, whom she loved dearly.
Arline was a graduate of St. Gerard Majella Grammar School in Hollis, N.Y., St. Agnes Academy for Girls (High School) in Rockville Center, N.Y., and The State University of New York in Farmingdale, graduating with a degree in Dental Hygiene, a career path influenced by her Father, "Harry". He was a Dental Technician for many years before his very early death at the age of 49, only one month after he had walked Arline down the aisle to be married to George in September 1957. She had met him two years earlier when they were both working at Macy's in Jamaica; Arline as a sales associate in the Ladies Boutique, and George as a stock boy.
After they married and moved to Mystic, Arline began her remarkable 62 year career as a Dental Hygienist with Dr. Peter C. Ross in Groton, and remained with the practice when it was sold to Dr. Dennis Flanagan and Dr. Bruce Doherty as the Groton Dental Group in 1982. Arline's dedication, care and love for her patients was superlative and well known throughout New London County. She was truly adored by her co-workers and patients, which spanned three generations, still doing as meticulous a job cleaning teeth at age 82 as she did when she began at age 20.
In 1960 Arline and George purchased 25 acres in North Stonington where, in 1963, they built the place they called "home" together for over 56 years and where, in October 1965, they brought home their first and only child, G. Peter Curtis Jr. "Peter". Arline loved to entertain family and friends, hosting countless, wonderful parties and family gatherings, right up to last Christmas. Arline made the house a true home, with a feel that people fell in love with.
In 1972 Arline was introduced to skiing, and she soon became an avid downhill skier. It was an activity she loved sharing with George, Peter and many friends, which she enjoyed well into her 70s. Her love of skiing and travel brought her to Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and to Italy many times. While Stateside her favorite ski areas were Sunday River in Maine and Loon Mountain in New Hampshire, yet she skied throughout New England and several resorts out West.
Despite coming close to ditching in the North Atlantic on her first trip to Europe in 1961, Arline ended up travelling to nearly every continent of world, including European countries, Central and South America, China, Russia, and most recently a grand tour of Australia which she shared with Peter, the source of many precious experiences and memories.
Arline was a communicant of St. Thomas More Church in North Stonington where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for nearly 35 years, until the Spring of this year. Her Catholic Faith was of deep importance to her, and she deemed her role as a Eucharistic Minister to be a great honor.
In the late 1970s Arline picked up a tennis racquet at Pond View Racquet Club in Westerly and it was the beginning of 35 years of fun, challenge, leadership, and the gateway to numerous wonderful, enduring friendships. She was a U.S. Tennis Association Captain for 25 years, during which time she competed in four National Championships with her Senior teams. Arline was loved and revered by her teammates and highly respected for her leadership and organizational skills.
Not long before her body no longer permitted her to be on the tennis court or the ski slopes, Arline turned her focus to volunteerism, working at Westerly Hospital for a number of years, and also becoming more serious about her Bridge Game, playing at both the Westerly and Charlestown Senior Centers. Once again, another wonderful group of new friends entered her life through participation in these associations.
Throughout her life, Arline consistently gave of herself and exuded love, in countless ways, as a daughter, granddaughter, loving wife and mother, aunt, sister-in-law, dear friend, health care giver and volunteer. Her needs and difficulties and even physical pain were always subordinate when it came to the needs and concerns of her family and friends. The world has lost a bright star and guiding light now that Arline has left this world, yet she will continue to bring smiles, joy and wonderful memories to all who knew her and loved her, especially her family.
She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, George; and her son, G. Peter Curtis Jr. of Pawcatuck. Mrs. Curtis was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Previdi, in 2017; her Mother, Marie, in 2002; and her Father, Henry, in 1957.
Visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Thomas More Church, 87 Mystic Rd., North Stonington. There is no procession from the funeral home to church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, Pawcatuck. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, Arline's family requests that donations be made in her name to St. Michael's School in Pawcatuck, an institution that she highly valued and believed in.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2019