Groton - Armand Ena Morin, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 13, following surgery Nov. 11.
Armand was born Aug. 8, 1936, at home in Gilford, N.H.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy (Cronin); his daughter Karan (Stanton) Conover of East Haddam; his son Kevin (Gina) Morin of Mystic; a sister and her husband Arlene (Armand) Hamel of Mass.; two grandchildren, Erica and Stanton Conover; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ena and Rose (Breton) Morin; and two sisters, Lillian and Rita.
He met Nancy at Laconia High School. They graduated together in 1954. Upon graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and retired after 20 years as Senior Chief. He was an original crewmember of the USS Jefferson. He also served aboard the USS Randolph and the Tusk. Following a tour of Vietnam aboard the destroyer USS Purvis he was a Vietnamese Officer Candidate Program instructor at the Naval Base in Newport, R.I.
After retiring from the Navy, he worked at Groton Auto Parts and the Town of Groton for the Wastewater Treatment Plant. He was active with the Groton Little League and Cub Scouts. He belonged to the Groton Elks and was a communicant at Saint Mary's in Groton. He loved gardening and bird watching. He was an avid Red Sox fan and a Patriots season ticket holder. He always looked forward to breakfast with Nancy at Buford's on Sunday.
Armand was a man of few words, but his constant acts of love and kindness never left us guessing how much he loved us.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 23, at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A prayer service will be held at noon. Burial with military honors will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Vincent de Paul Place, 120 Cliff Street, Norwich, CT. 06360.
Published in The Day on Nov. 21, 2019