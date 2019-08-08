|
New London - Arnold Gonzalez, 67, of New London, died unexpectedly Aug. 5, 2019, in New London.
He was born in Manhattan, N.Y., Nov. 12, 1952, the son of Angel M. and Carmen DelValle Gonzalez. He was the husband of Paula Morgillo Gonzalez who survives him.
Mr. Gonzalez was a veteran, serving in the United States Navy. He was a Corrections Officer at the Niantic Corrections Center, retiring from the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections after 20 years. He was a member of the New London American Legion Post, and volunteered for Centro. He also volunteered driving senior citizens and helping those in the community that needed assistance.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Arnold Gonzalez and his wife Rachel of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren, Vincent and Anastacia Gonzalez. He is survived by a large extended family including brother-in-laws, Alfonso Morgillo and his wife Kimberly, Louis Morgillo; sister-in-law Leslie Jones; lifelong friends Craig and Debbie Jones; nephews, Andrew Morgillo, Tyler Jones, Alexander Jones; nieces, Teri Churchill and her husband Randy and their daughter Brooke, Rene Morgillo, cousins, Grace and Dan Hernandez.
Calling hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at the Thomas L. Neilan and Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. The Funeral service will be conducted at 11a.m. Friday, at the funeral home and interment will follow in Jordan Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared on Mr. Gonzalez's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 8, 2019