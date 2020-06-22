Arnold M. Feibel
New London - Arnold M. Feibel, 92, of New London, died Friday June 19, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was the husband of Eleanor Wallace Feibel, who predeceased him. Arnold retired from Amtrak where he was a general supervisor of stations. He was a longtime resident and caretaker of the Harbor House in New London.

Because of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation and services will be private. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day. The Thomas L. Neilan & sons Funeral Home of New London has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Day on Jun. 22, 2020.
