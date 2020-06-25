Arnold M. Feibel
1928 - 2020
New London - Arnold M. Feibel, 92, of New London died unexpectedly Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was born in East Haven March 23, 1928, the son of Martin and Jane Sarfaty Feibel. He was a graduate of the former Chapman Technical High School in New London, Class of 1946. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army. Arnold retired from Amtrak, where he was a supervisor of stations for the railroad. For many years he was the caretaker for the Harbor House Condominiums on Pequot Avenue in New London. He not only looked after the building, but was always there to help out any of the residents that needed help.

Arnold was predeceased by his wife Eleanor Wallace Feibel in 1978. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Kelly (Norman) of Cary, N.C.; grandson Kevin Kelly (Lori); great-grandchildren, Phebe and James; as well as nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson Norman Arnold Kelly.

Visitation and interment in Jordan Cemetery was private due to social distancing requirements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence message for Arnold's family.

Published in The Day on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
