Groton - Arthur A. Dewolf, 83, of Groton died Saturday after a long illness.
Mr. Dewolf had worked as a designer at Electric Boat for many years and was a well-known golfer in the area.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Church in Groton. Burial is private. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton.
A complete obituary will be published in a future edition.
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019