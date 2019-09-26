|
Groton - Arthur A. DeWolf, 83, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side in the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. He was born April 15, 1936, in New London to Almond and Geraldine (Busha) DeWolf. He married Marilyn S. Tomich Aug. 7, 1976.
He attended the former Bulkeley School in New London, until they opened New London High School from which he graduated. In 1955 he went on to work for Electric Boat in Groton. He was a great athlete and played basketball, baseball and golf for the EBAC (Electric Boat Athletic Club) for many years. He also refereed basketball for many years for the area high schools and colleges. He was an avid golfer and taught golf to many through private lessons as well as through the local town recreation programs. In May of 2000 he retired from EB as a Senior Design Specialist in Arrangements after 45 years of service.
He is a member of Sacred Heart Church in Groton. "Art" was devoted to his family and always there when you needed him. He loved spending time with family and friends! He also loved sharing his passion for the game of golf. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marilyn; sons, Gary (Beth), Arthur (Jackie), Todd (Mary); and daughter Barbara (Kevin) White; grandchildren, Meagan Sisson, Brittany DeWolf, Tanya DeWolf, Marissa Watrous, Lauren DeWolf, Eirene DeWolf, Timothy DeWolf, Tia DeWolf, Arthur Anderson, Kenneth Smith, Kyle White and Brandon White; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, John (Bertha) DeWolf and Robert (Gail) DeWolf; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents, Almond and Geraldine DeWolf; and daughter Deborah DeWolf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Sacred Heart Dr., Groton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019