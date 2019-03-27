Litchfield - Reverend Arthur Albert Archer died March 23, 2019 at his home in Litchfield. He was 92 years old.



Born in Detroit, Mich. Jan. 12, 1927, to Grace (Lidington) and Selwyn Archer. He was predeceased in death by his sister, Dorothy Joan Mette of Rochester Mich., and is survived by his sister, Arlene Adele Rutz of Ann Arbor, Mich. and his brother-in-law, Richard Francis Mette of Rochester, Mich. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Robert Rutz. Also surviving him are his nine nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond.



Arthur was drafted into the US Army Infantry Division and served two years with the Army of Occupation in Japan, from 1945-1947. After release, he studied at Carrol College in Waukesha,Wis. where he earned a BA in History and English. He went on to earn a Masters in Theology at the Berkeley Divinity School at Yale University and was ordained an Episcopal priest in 1954 where he served as pastor at St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Queens New York. There he began his long career in service to the Lord and his beloved parishioners.



While serving as pastor, he went on to study Library Science at St. John University in Jamaica, N.Y. and worked as a librarian at LaGuardia Community College. His love for books, art and music, was shared with those who knew him well and influenced many of his beloved.



In 1980, he was ordained as a Catholic priest and served first as the Asst. Pastor of St. Mary's Church, New London, from 1980-1984, then as Pastor of Notre Dame Church in Durham, from 1984-1991 and finally as pastor at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Niantic, from 1991-2005. While serving as a priest, his presence was felt as a strong spiritual leader and friend. His love of the sun and beach was well known by all wherever he lived, in Essex, Niantic, and Florida. He could often be seen walking to the beach with beach chair in tow.



In 2005 he retired and moved to Mystic, where he spent many hours on his deck, overlooking the Mystic River, enjoying the water, the visiting birds and his much-tended plants and flowers. He stayed in close contact with his friends and family and was especially grateful for his nephew Matt who was steadfast in his devotion to him too, always available for whatever he was called on to do. Matt and his wife, Berta, visited daily, surrounding him with love and affection.



A renaissance man of the cloth who enjoyed friends and the arts, shared his interests with everyone he met, will be missed. We will, remember him kindly.



Father Archer will be received at 3 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 29, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Mass will be said at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the Most Reverend Michael Cote at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019. in St. Agnes.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Edmunds Retreat at Enders Island, 1 Enders Island, PO Box 399, Mystic, CT 06355.



Condolences may be shared on Fr. Archer's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary