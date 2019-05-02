Pawcatuck - Arthur Anthony Peluso 78, passed away Saturday April 27, 2019, at home, with his loving family by his side, after a courageous fight with MDS. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Mahoney) Peluso, and together they shared 53 joyous years of marriage.



Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Vincenzo & Celia (DeAngelis) Peluso. Arthur was employed at Electric Boat for 38 years as a Senior Lab Technician. He had a love for baseball, was an avid Yankees fan, and enjoyed his golf game with his sons, where he retired in sunny Fla.



He was the beloved father of Kimberly A. Luciani (Randy), Arthur A. Peluso Jr. (Jenny), Marc G. Peluso (Brittany), and the brother of Marion C. Lancellotta (Donald). He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Jackson, Brody, and Chase Peluso.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4th in St. Matthew Church (corner of Park and Elmwood Avenues, Cranston). Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be held on Saturday morning prior to the Mass beginning at 8:30am in The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to .



Published in The Day on May 2, 2019