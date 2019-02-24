|
|
Mystic - Arthur F. Brooks, formally of Mystic, passed away at the age of 75, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. among family.
After he attended Central Bible College and did volunteer work in Mexico and Peru, he settled in Springfield, Mo.
He is predeceased by his parents, Arthur E. and Maude Brooks; and stepmother, Jessalyn; three brothers, Edward, Richard and Timothy Brooks; and a sister, Cynthia Morris.
He is survived by his partner, Gary Horst of Springfield; a brother, Kenneth of Waterford; and sister, Deborah Ward of Preston.
Services were private.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019