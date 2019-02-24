Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Brooks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arthur Brooks Obituary
Mystic - Arthur F. Brooks, formally of Mystic, passed away at the age of 75, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. among family.

After he attended Central Bible College and did volunteer work in Mexico and Peru, he settled in Springfield, Mo.

He is predeceased by his parents, Arthur E. and Maude Brooks; and stepmother, Jessalyn; three brothers, Edward, Richard and Timothy Brooks; and a sister, Cynthia Morris.

He is survived by his partner, Gary Horst of Springfield; a brother, Kenneth of Waterford; and sister, Deborah Ward of Preston.

Services were private.
Published in The Day on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now