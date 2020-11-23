Waterford - Arthur D. Neff Jr., 81, of Waterford, passed away Nov. 20, 2020. He was born in New London Aug. 13, 1939, the son of Arthur D. Neff Sr. and Pauline (Beck) Neff.
Arthur was a graduate of New London High School, Class of 1957. He served in the U.S. Army Reserve. He spent his career as a union carpenter and millwright, working out of Operating Engineers Local 30 in New London. Over the years, he held various union board positions, served on the Town of Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission and volunteered with youth sports. Arthur was a wonderful husband and father, an excellent craftsman and a true gentleman.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Judith (Cosantina) of 60 years; their son Larry (Martha); two grandchildren, Zachary (Casandra) and Laura (Thomas); and a great-grandson, Landon (Neff). He was predeceased by his beloved sister Arline L. Cleary.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Neff's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.