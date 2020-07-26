1/
Arthur J. "Art" Mueller
Norwich - Arthur J. "Art" Mueller, 74, of Norwich, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford.

Art was a graduate of Mitchell College in New London and the Connecticut School of Broadcasting in Farmington. Born in Schwaig, Germany, Art and his family immigrated to the United States April 1, 1952, settling in Western Massachusetts. During the Vietnam War, he served in the Unites States Navy aboard the midway-class aircraft carrier, USS Franklin D. Roosevelt. Art took an active role in his community serving on the board and volunteering for the Leffingwell House Museum, and as a long-term member of the Norwich Lions Club. Art also enjoyed his part-time job as a radio personality on WICH AM 1310 in Norwich. A true renaissance man, Art will be remembered for his wit, intellect, big heart and positive attitude.

Art is survived by his daughter, Augusta Mueller (Danette Guay), of Middletown; sister Gustel Mueller, of Germany; nephew Dean Lombardi (WandaMae), of California; and his longtime companion Lois Pegg, of Norwich and her family. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of the Founders of Norwich/Leffingwell House Museum, P.O. Box 62 in Norwich, Lions Club International Foundation at lionsclubs.org/en/donate or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road in Branford.

Published in The Day on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
