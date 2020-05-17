Waterford - Arthur J. Perry Jr., 101 , long-time resident of Niantic River Road, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Bride Brook Healthcare in Niantic. He was born June 23, 1918, in Meriden, the son of Arthur J. Perry Sr. and Tina May Damus Perry.



He is survived by his daughter, Susan Perry Luxton and her husband Charles Luxton, of Waterford; and is also survived by two siblings, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marguerite-Jo Grippo Perry; and his son, Arthur J. Perry III.



Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store