Mr. Perry "Bud" spent his childhood as part of a close knit farming family in Waterford. He was a 1936 graduate of the Buckley School in New London. In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as a radio operator on bombers stationed in Italy during World War II. Upon his return stateside, he met a public health nurse who had been caring for his ailing mother. It was love at first sight, and the two were married Jan. 15, 1949, beginning a life of 64 years together.



Arthur began his career as a TV technician. In 1963, he joined his brothers in two family businesses, Perry Agency and Brookside Mobile Home Park, both in Waterford. He retired in 1988, after a deeply satisfying, 25-year long career. Arthur's strong belief in service to country and community inspired his active membership in many local organizations including Waterford Lions Club, Boy Scouts of America, Waterford Republicans, Waterford VFW, New London Elks, Niantic Sportsman Club and the Thames Club. His varied interests included ham radio, volunteer weather reporter, sailing/fishing on the Niantic River, traveling in the family motor home and, most of all, celebrating with family at summer picnics and Christmas parties.



Arthur was a devoted husband and father. His selflessness and compassion were evident during his patient and loving care of his wife Jo's 20-year struggle with Alzheimers disease. Arthur accepted with dignity and grace both the successes and sorrows that inevitably accompany a life of 101 years, in particular the loss of his son Arthur III "AJ" at 40. Bud's inner strength was an inspiration to all who knew him.



He is survived by his daughter Susan Perry Luxton and her husband Charles; and six beloved grandchildren: Joshua Schefers, his wife Cashel, Benjamin Schefers, his wife Rachel, Gabriel Luxton, Thaddeus Luxton, Christian, his wife Anastasia and Emily Perry, her wife Rosie; and six great-grandchildren: Fionnuala, Sinead, Aoife, Lucas, Elliott and Thalia. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia Bliven; and a brother, Francis W. Perry; a sister-in-law, Barbara Perry; a daughter-in-law, Susan M. Perry; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marguerite Grippo Perry and son Arthur J. Perry III; and his siblings, Geraldine Ward, Edwin D. Perry and Donald B. Perry.



Mr. Perry's family would like to thank the staff of Bride Brook for the care that was extended to Bud during his years as a resident. It was comforting to know that he was in good hands. A celebration of Arthur's life will be held at a future time when the family will be able to gather together. Donations in his memory may be made to the Waterford Lions Club, BSA Waterford Troop 36 or Bride Brook Recreation Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store